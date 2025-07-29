Delhi waterlogged, long traffic jams amid 'red alert' for heavy rain; Atishi reacts: Watch videos

An intense spell of rainfall on Tuesday morning brought parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to a standstill, with several key roads submerged and traffic movement severely affected. Water logging after heavy rain in Connaught Place in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, warning of more downpour in the coming days.

Visuals from multiple locations, including Connaught Place, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Panchkuian Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, showed long traffic snarls and commuters struggling to navigate waterlogged roads.

Streets near Maharani Bagh, CV Raman Marg, and the Connaught Place outer circle were heavily waterlogged, with videos showing submerged vehicles and traffic crawling through the inundated roads.

Areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Minto Bridge, Naraina, RK Puram, and Jangpura also reported mild disruptions.

Major stretches, including Moti Bagh, Pul Prahladpur, Talkatora Road, Mukherjee Nagar, and Rohini, witnessed heavy water accumulation, affecting office-goers, students during peak hours.

Opposition slams BJP's Delhi government

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi lashed out at the BJP-led state government over the city's state of infrastructure. “The condition of Delhi's Panchkuiyan Road after 10 minutes of rain! This is the marvel of a 4-engine government!! Where is the PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh ji?"

AAP leader also slammed CM Rekha Gupta for being absent amid the waterlogging woes.

Water logging on Panchkuin road in New Delhi on Tuesday(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In a separate post, Atishi added, “Civil Lines, where LG Sahib and the Chief Minister's residences are.. the roads are brimming with water. 10 minutes of rain and this is the state of Delhi.” She also shared a clip showing the inundated street.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari hit out at both the BJP and AAP governments, calling the situation a failure of governance.

“Everyone is facing difficulty. Students, workers, officers and even MPs are late for the Parliament. 90 per cent of Delhi is facing the issue of waterlogging. BJP blames AAP, AAP blames BJP, but it’s the people of Delhi who are suffering,” he told news agency PTI.

Red alert issued, more rain likely till August 3

The IMD has predicted continued rainfall in Delhi and NCR till August 3, with moderate to heavy showers accompanied by lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. A red alert remains in place for eastern NCR, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining areas.

Delhi's Connaught Place sees waterlogging after hours of heavy rain lashes NCR(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

As per the IMD, Delhi received 8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal for this time of year. The relative humidity stood at 70 per cent.

Despite the heavy rainfall, Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category, with an AQI reading of 87 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).