Are more rains expected in Delhi today? What weather agency said

After heavy rainfall lashed the national capital in the late hours of Saturday night going into Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department has forecast that light rains will continue on Sunday. Heavy rains overnight have led to waterlogging in Delhi(PTI)

While a red alert had been issued on Saturday night due to the downpour and gusty winds, according to the IMD Nowcast as of 10:30 am, the intensity of the rain has subsided.

Following the heavy showers and wind in the early morning, as many as 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at the IGI airport, with waterlogging reported at Terminal 3 as well.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD had forecast thunderstorms with rain for both Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had then predicted a partly cloudy sky with a chance of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Wind speeds are expected to range between 30 to 40 kmph, temporarily increasing up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms.

Several parts of Delhi, were inundated with water and partially submerged leading to disruptions in traffic. While the rain brought relief from the heat, it also led to trees and electricity poles bein uprooted, causing electricity outages across the city.

With this latest spell of rain — 81.2 mm recorded till 5:30 am — Delhi has already received 186.2 mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest May on record.

Heavy rain causes temperature drop

The IMD reported that wind speed in Delhi peaked with Palam recording gusts of 72 kmph, Pragati Maidan at 76 kmph, Jafarpur at 61 kmph, and IGNOU at 50 kmph.

The storm also caused a sharp dip in temperature between 1:15 am and 2:30 am. At Safdarjung, the temperature fell from 31 degrees celsius to 21 degrees celsius while at Palam, it dropped from 29 degrees celsius to 22 degrees celsius.

Delhi's minimum temperature was close to 19.8 degrees celsius, which was seven degrees below normal.