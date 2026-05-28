Delhi airport, airlines issue advisory as heavy rain disrupts flight ops

The Delhi airport on Thursday evening issued a passenger advisory after rainfall along with thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat for the residents.

After rainfall hit Delhi-NCR, Delhi airport issued advisory for passengers. (PTI)

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In its advisory the airport, said," Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.Passengers can consider alternative mode of transport including Delhi Metro to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays".

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{{^usCountry}} Due to unfavourable weather conditions, airlines such as Spicejet and IndiGo also issued advisories for passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to unfavourable weather conditions, airlines such as Spicejet and IndiGo also issued advisories for passengers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding, IndiGo posted on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding, IndiGo posted on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

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Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 28, 2026

“ Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected,” Spicejet wrote, informing passangers about the delay in the flights.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 28, 2026

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Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi and parts of the NCR on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heatwave conditions that had gripped the region over the past few days. Strong winds, lightning and showers led to a significant drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents struggling with soaring mercury levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued weather alerts for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms are very likely at many places across the region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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