Delhi airport, airlines issue advisory as heavy rain disrupts flight ops
Weather in Delhi: In view of unfavourable weather conditions, the Delhi airport along with airlines have issued advisory for passangers.
The Delhi airport on Thursday evening issued a passenger advisory after rainfall along with thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat for the residents.
In its advisory the airport, said," Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.Passengers can consider alternative mode of transport including Delhi Metro to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays".
Due to unfavourable weather conditions, airlines such as Spicejet and IndiGo also issued advisories for passengers.{{/usCountry}}
Due to unfavourable weather conditions, airlines such as Spicejet and IndiGo also issued advisories for passengers.{{/usCountry}}
Also read | Heavy rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, parts of NCR, bring respite from intense heat{{/usCountry}}
Also read | Heavy rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, parts of NCR, bring respite from intense heat{{/usCountry}}
"Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding, IndiGo posted on social media platform X.{{/usCountry}}
"Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding, IndiGo posted on social media platform X.{{/usCountry}}
“ Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected,” Spicejet wrote, informing passangers about the delay in the flights.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across Delhi and parts of the NCR on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heatwave conditions that had gripped the region over the past few days. Strong winds, lightning and showers led to a significant drop in temperatures, offering respite to residents struggling with soaring mercury levels.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued weather alerts for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms are very likely at many places across the region.