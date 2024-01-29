Delhi weather: IMD says rain likely in next few days; temperature to rise in other parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several states across north India predicting rainfall in the coming days amid the cold wave conditions. Commuters seen out on a cold and foggy day at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)

The IMD said Delhi is likely to record light rain on January 31 and February 1, with a second western disturbance approaching the plains. The weather department said a wet spell was likely to form over Western Himalayan Region between January 29 and February 3 leading to rainfall across regions in north India on January 30 and 31.

The Meteorological department cautioned that there was a likelihood of very dense fog and severe cold day conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the next two days, with gradual improvement expected thereafter.

Fog conditions

“Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very Dense fog over some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Bihar; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” the IMD said on X (formerly Twitter).

It added that the visibility across cities in north India was extremely low. “Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (≤ 500 metres): Punjab: Patiala-200, Amritser-500; Delhi: Palam-200, Safdarjung-500; Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Jaipur-500 each; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur -25 each, Varanasi, Lucknow, Sultanpur-50 each; Bihar: Purnea-25, Patna- 200, Gaya, Bhagalpur-500 each; Madhya Pradesh: Gwailor-200; Odisha: Jharsiguda, Puri-500 each; Andhra Pradesh: Jijaywada-500.”

The IMD also said dense to very dense fog conditions were likely to form over several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on January 29 and 30 and regions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 29.

Rainfall

The weather department said in a press release moderate rainfall or snowfall was likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh over the next six days till February 3.

It added that heavy rainfall or snowfall was also likely over Kashmir on January 30 and 31 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 31. Also Light rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh between January 31 and February 2.

Cold day conditions

The weather department predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions were very likely to continue in parts of Bihar on January 29 and 30 and over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 29.

Temperatures likely to rise

An increase of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures is highly probable over numerous areas in Northwest India in the next 4-5 days. In East India, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 3-5°C in the next 3 days. Likewise, West India is likely to experience a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C in the next 3 days.

Trains delayed

Adverse weather conditions have disrupted train services at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The cancellation of the 20808 Hirakund Express and delays were reported for the 04449 New Delhi to Kurukshetra Junction and the 12011 Kalka Shatabdi Express.

Additionally, the 02564 Barauni Clone Special was anticipated to arrive in the national capital with a delay exceeding 17 hours. Furthermore, the 22416 Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was running over 11 hours behind schedule, Mint reported.