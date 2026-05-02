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Delhi weather: Light rain, thunderstorm in capital brings respite from scorching heat

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of potential rain and thunderstorms.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:00 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Parts of Delhi and neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) experienced rains along with thunderstorms and winds late on Saturday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Light rain is expected in Delhi in the next two hours.(PTI)

The downpour comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanies with thunderstorm and lightning for parts of Delhi and neighbouring region, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh in the next two hours.

Earlier in the day, Delhi experienced an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature touched 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The fresh rise in mercury came two days after a spell of moderate rain lowered the temperature. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of potential rain and thunderstorms.

 
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