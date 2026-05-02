Delhi weather: Light rain, thunderstorm in capital brings respite from scorching heat

Parts of Delhi and neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) experienced rains along with thunderstorms and winds late on Saturday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Light rain is expected in Delhi in the next two hours.(PTI)

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The downpour comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanies with thunderstorm and lightning for parts of Delhi and neighbouring region, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh in the next two hours.

Earlier in the day, Delhi experienced an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature touched 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The fresh rise in mercury came two days after a spell of moderate rain lowered the temperature. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of potential rain and thunderstorms.

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{{^usCountry}} “A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday,” an IMD official told PTI news agency. Similar conditions are likely to continue on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday,” an IMD official told PTI news agency. Similar conditions are likely to continue on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand also received rains on Saturday, while Dehradun experienced a hailstorm accompanying the rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand also received rains on Saturday, while Dehradun experienced a hailstorm accompanying the rain. {{/usCountry}}

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