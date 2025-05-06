Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts thunderstorms and rain | Details

Delhi experienced unseasonably cool weather on Monday, recording a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). People enjoy the pleasant weather under the sky at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The minimum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal, while humidity levels fluctuated between 63 per cent and 57 per cent.

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Air quality in Delhi, meanwhile, remained in the “moderate” category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 119 at 4 pm.

Residents of Delhi NCR woke up on Friday to heavy storms and intense rainfall, as powerful winds swept through the region, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave. While the weather turned pleasant, the sudden change led to widespread disruption.

Delhi records second-highest May rainfall since 1901

The heavy downpour drenched the capital, with the Safdarjung weather station recording 77 millimetres of rain within just six hours, from 2.30 am to 8.30 am. This rainfall marked the second-highest 24-hour total for May since records began in 1901.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the day, forecasting severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 70–80 kilometres per hour. Some parts of the region also experienced hailstorms, intensifying the weather-related chaos.

Several areas across Delhi-NCR including Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar reported severe waterlogging, leading to major traffic congestion and public inconvenience. The heavy downpour also caused trees to uproot and damaged power lines, adding to the disruptions.

In light of the severe weather, the IMD has urged residents to stay indoors, avoid taking cover under trees, and disconnect electronic devices to prevent accidents.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 is “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, and 401–500 “severe”.

With PTI inputs