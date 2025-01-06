Delhi weather: Light rain in parts of national capital, fog cover thins

Cold weather continued in Delhi on Monday, with light rainfall in parts of the city and temperatures dropping to a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rainfall in parts of the city, with temperatures dropping to a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The fog cover cleared, improving morning visibility on roads. Dense fog in the capital reduced visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, causing flight cancellations, diversions, and train delays.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung observatory, reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am, which is 2.7 degrees Celsius higher than the usual for this time of year, the IMD said.

At 5.30 am, visibility at both Safdarjung and Palam stood at 300 metres, according to the IMD.

Light rain was reported in some parts of the city during the morning hours. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain throughout the day and issued a ‘yellow’ warning for dense fog.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 320 (very poor) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

Dense fog shrouded Delhi on Saturday, bringing visibility down to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch—the longest this season. The severe conditions led to 19 flight diversions at Delhi airport, numerous cancellations, and over 400 flight delays.

With PTI inputs