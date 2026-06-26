Delhi woman cooking rotis shot dead by husband, ‘social stigma’ had stopped her from leaving him despite violence

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband while she was cooking rotis for him. The incident took place at around 4 pm on Thursday in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, and the accused husband has been identified as Shubham Rajput. Investigators are examining allegations related to the accused's alleged affair, financial liabilities and gambling problem. (HT/Representative)

According to the victim Kavita's family, she had been facing domestic violence on the hands of Shubham since start of their marriage, but social stigma prevented her from leaving him. The couple had frequent disputes and the husband had allegedly been threatening Kavita for some time.

“She used to tell me that he beat her. I asked her to leave him, but she was afraid of societal pressure. He used to threaten her often,” the victim's sister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

How did the man murder his wife? Kavita and Shubham got married around one-and-a-half years ago and were living with his mother and brother. According to Kavita's brother-in-law Suresh, the husband had planned the murder beforehand.

She was killed at around 4pm and her family got to know about it at 8pm. "When I reached there, I saw her body. She sustained four gunshots - one on the hand, two in the stomach and one on the neck. A pistol has been recovered. He did this with planning. He had sent his mother and brother away a day earlier so that only he is held accountable," Suresh alleged.

According to Kavita's sister, the couple had a fight before the murder. "After a fight, he shot her around 4 pm while she was making rotis for him in the kitchen," the sister said.

Husband's ‘gambling problem, infidelity' Kavita's family also accused Shubham of being involved in gambling activities, and having cheated on Kavita through the course of their marriage. According to the victim's brother-in-law, Shubham Rajput had accumulated debts of around ₹25-30 lakh, and was pressuring Kavita to sell off a land of a similar value.

"The deceased had a plot of nearly the same value. He used to pressure her to sell it to repay the debt, but she refused. Two to three of his friends are also involved in this crime," Suresh alleged.

Kavita's sister alleged that Shubham had multiple extramarital affairs, including with a woman living in the same locality, something that often caused fights between the couple.

Shubham, who allegedly shot his wife, has since been absconding. A murder case has been registered and investigators are examining allegations related to his alleged affair, financial liabilities and gambling problem.

(With PTI inputs)