Delhi woman fights off thief in deserted area | Watch video here

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 07:00 PM IST

A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in Delhi's Badarpur area has surfaced on social media.

ByHT News Desk

A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in the national capital has surfaced on social media.

Police said the woman, a Tikri resident, was attacked by the man who was attempting to steal her phone when she was on her way to visit a friend at Tajpur Pahari in the Badarpur area of Delhi.

The area where the incident happened seemed to be a deserted one. In the video, the woman can be seen grabbing the man’s T-shirt and her phone falling on the ground during the scuffle. The man then fled the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30pm on September 4. Pandey said the woman managed to chase him off and showed her bravery.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

