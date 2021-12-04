Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: How 8,300 crore project will boost connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will be built at a cost of around ₹8,300 crore.

The new road will significantly cut the travel time between Delhi and Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun from the present six hours to 2.5 hours.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various other projects, which will improve infrastructure. "A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung," the PMO said in a release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the road connecting Delhi with Dehradun:

• The Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will stretch from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun.

• The corridor is likely to reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun from 235 kilometres to 210 kilometres.

• It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

• The proposed road will also have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor - or around 12 kilometres - for unrestricted wildlife movement, according to PMO.

• Since Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty and a rich wildlife, the corridor will also have animal passes for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. These passes will primarily be built in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section.

• A serious thought has been given not let the rainwater go waste. The economic corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 metres and over 400 water recharge points.

• The greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over ₹2,000 crore.

• Also being inaugurated are the road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot, and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on NH-58, under Char Dham road connectivity project.