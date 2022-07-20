Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air
On Tuesday, two other planes of the Mumbai-based carrier were grounded by the DGCA over engine-related issues.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 04:10 PM IST
A Go First flight, operating between Delhi and Guwahati, was diverted to Jaipur after the aircraft's windshield developed cracks mid-air.
According to news agency ANI, the plane was diverted to Jaipur instead of being flown back to Delhi due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.
While the Mumbai-based carrier – formerly known as Go Air – is yet to issue a statement, two of its flights were grounded on Tuesday by aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), due to engine-related issues.
In recent months, aircraft of several domestic carriers have experienced issues mid-air, or after landing, prompting the DGCA and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take note.
