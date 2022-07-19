Home / India News / Two Go First planes grounded by aviation regulator DGCA after engine snags
india news

Two Go First planes grounded by aviation regulator DGCA after engine snags

The GoAir aircraft A320 registered as VT-WGA operating as G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh on Tuesday diverted to Delhi as its engine No.2 EIU (engine interface unit) fault
Both aircrafts faced technical snags. (File image)
Both aircrafts faced technical snags. (File image)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Two Go First flights were grounded by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday after facing engine-related issues, officials said.

The Go First aircraft A320 registered as VT-WGA operating as G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh on Tuesday diverted to Delhi as its engine No.2 EIU (engine interface unit) fault.

Another A320 Neo aircraft registered at VT- WJG that was flying from Srinagar to Delhi had to return to Srinagar. The flight G8 6202 that took off at 11:40am on Tuesday turned back due to the engine 2’s exhaust gas temperature (EGT) overlimit.

Also Read: Passenger suffered cardiac arrest on Go First flight. How cabin crew responded

Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA said, “We are investigating and, in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and will fly only when cleared by DGCA.”

GoAir is yet to release a statement on the matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month.

Over the last three days, union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

With inputs from PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out