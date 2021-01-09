Delhi’s 10 border points remain impacted due to farmers’ stir

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Saturday due to the ongoing agitation by farmers.

In all, Delhi’s 10 border points -- eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh -- remain impacted fully or partially.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad, while the opposite carriageway remains open.

For those coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The police have continued checking these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to sneak in, but it has only slowed down traffic there a little, not choked or blocked them entirely.

For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.

Jhatikara border is open for light vehicles and pedestrians while only a single carriageway of the Jharoda border is open for traffic.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists who need to travel between Delhi and Haryana can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.