Delhi’s air cleaner, minimum temperature around 6-7°C: IMD
Delhi’ s air quality improved significantly on Wednesday morning, after strong winds blew over the city on Tuesday. Central Pollution Control Board data shows that at 7am, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) was 322, in the "very poor" zone.
Records on Tuesday showed that the overall AQI of the city was 404, in the "severe" category. This was a deterioration from Monday’s AQI of 372, which is categorised in the "very poor" category according to the CPCB scale.
Also Read: Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for Yamuna pollution
This was the sixth time in the 19 days of January that the AQI in Delhi had deteriorated to the "severe" zone. In 2020, in the month of January (January 1 to January 31) there were two severe air days recorded.
India Meteorological Department has forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to remain normal. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 6-7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature could settle around 19 degrees Celsius.
