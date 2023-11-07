Delhi's air quality ‘severe’, Noida AQI improves; Gurugram, Faridabad schools closed: Latest updates

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Updates: Air quality across Delhi continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website showed. While Delhi recorded air pollution levels seven to eight times above safe standards on Monday, schools in the capital have been directed to suspend physical classes, except for classes 10 and 12, until November 10, the odd-even car rationing system returning from November 13 till 20 to combat the severe air pollution.

A Student in Noida going to school amid increasing air pollution. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In Gurugram, classes from nursery to class five will remain suspended till further orders to protect school children from rising pollution in NCR. Faridabad's deputy commissioner Vikram Singh has also ordered the closure of schools till October 12 for children from class one to five from Tuesday.

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Latest updates

1. On Tuesday morning, the AQI readings for various areas were as follows: Anand Vihar measured 432, RK Puram recorded 437, Punjabi Bagh registered 439, and New Moti Bagh showed a reading of 410.

2. The air quality in Gurugram improved to the poor category on Tuesday morning, with the CPCB reading showing 399 AQI in Sector-51 at 6am. Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said schools have been ordered to continue online studies so that the education of students is not disrupted.

3. The order will be applicable for all private and government educational institutions of the district from November 7 and will remain effective till further orders. Yadav said due to the continuous increase in the air quality index, the situation has reached GRAP 4 stage.

4. Similarly, the CPCB reading showed 384 AQI (very poor) in Noida Sector-62 at 6am. However, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate said on Sunday evening that schools will not be closed in the district as of now. Some parents in Noida and Greater Noida had requested to shut schools for physical classes due to the severe pollution.

5. On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4pm daily, stood at 421, a marginal improvement from 454 on Sunday, even as a toxic haze persisted over the city for the seventh consecutive day.

6. Delhi education minister Atishi had on Sunday announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12. However, all government and private schools opted to hold physical classes for Classes 6 to 12.

7. Anticipating further deterioration in air quality post-Diwali, the Delhi government announced the return of the odd-even system after a gap of four years. Under the odd-even system, vehicles with plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.

8. The restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after air quality in the capital dropped to "severe plus" (AQI above 450) levels.

9. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that a decision on a work-from-home order for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices will be taken after Diwali.

10. The entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the capital from Noida is banned and curbs have been placed on plying of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

