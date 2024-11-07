Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for 5th day; min temp 4 notches above normal

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national Capital has been at the higher end of “very poor”—over 350—since November 3 when Delhi recorded its highest of the season at 382

Calm winds continued to negatively impact the dispersion of pollutants keeping Delhi’s air quality in the higher end of the “very poor” category for a fifth straight day even as the minimum temperature was four notches above normal at 18°C.

At least nine stations recorded “severe air quality at 9am on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
At least nine stations recorded “severe air quality at 9am on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The minimum temperature has risen after touching the season’s low of 16.5°C on November 3. It was 17.2°C on Wednesday and 17.6°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33°C on Thursday compared to 32.3°C a day earlier.

At least nine stations recorded “severe” air quality at 9am on Thursday. Anand Vihar recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 427, followed by Wazirpur (424). An average AQI of 367 was overall recorded. This marked a marginal increase from Wednesday’s 4pm reading of 352.

AQI has been at the higher end of “very poor”—over 350—since November 3 when Delhi recorded its highest of the season at 382. It has been over 300 and in the “very poor category” since October 30. The air quality has not deteriorated to the “severe” zone so far despite unfavourable meteorological conditions. Delhi has previously recorded at least one “severe” air day by November 5 as per CPCB data available since 2015.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI of 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

The wind conditions were expected to be unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants until the weekend. The air quality was likely to remain “very poor” until Saturday.

A minimum visibility of 1,200 metres was recorded at Palam at 6:30am on Thursday. The visibility dipped to 800 metres across the city on Wednesday. Visibility below 1,000 metres is classified as fog.

The wind direction continued to oscillate between southeasterly and westerly. The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5—predominantly through northwesterly to westerly winds— was 20.3% on Tuesday, data from the Decision Support System calculated based on the actual fire counts showed. It was 23.3% a day earlier. On November 1, farm fires were estimated to have contributed a season-high of 35.1% of Delhi’s PM 2.5 load.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //