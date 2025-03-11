Delhi's court orders fresh FIR against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders for allegedly misusing public funds to put up large party hoardings in Dwarka in 2019. The matter was heard by additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The court's order came weeks after Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party was ousted from power by the Bharatiya Janata Party after over 10 years of rule in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal, who lost the recent assembly election from the New Delhi constituency against BJP's Parvesh Verma, is out on bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

This is a developing story. More information will be added shortly.