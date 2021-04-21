Delhi's single-day covid spike nearly four-fold of Mumbai's daily rise

Delhi's 24-hour infection tally of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease was almost four-fold of what Mumbai recorded on Tuesday. With this ongoing spike, Delhi has already become the worst pandemic-hit city in the country, but as far as active cases are concerned, Mumbai is not far behind Delhi, as the Capital has just overtaken the financial capital in active cases.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi and Mumbai's Covid-19 situation:

> Mumbai's single-day peak so far has been 11,163 fresh Covid-19 infections, reported on April 4. Delhi's single-day spike till Tuesday remains 28,395. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 7,214 fresh infections.

> Delhi's active Covid-19 cases stand at 85,575. Mumbai, on the other hand, has 83,934 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases denote the number of people presently carrying the infection.

> The number of total covid deaths in Mumbai is 12,439. In Delhi, the number is 12,638. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 277 deaths while Mumbai reported 35 deaths.

> Delhi's positivity rate in the last 24 hours remained 32.82 per cent, the highest ever. Mumbai's positivity rate is around 15 per cent.

> There is a stark difference in the number of testing in the two cities as well. Delhi in the last 24 hours conducted over 86,000 tests, while Mumbai on Tuesday reported 45,350 tests. The number of overall tests too reveal a huge difference in the numbers. There have been over 50 lakh tests in areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. In 11 districts of Delhi, the number of total tests has crossed 1 crore.

The numbers reveal that Delhi's situation has suddenly worsened in April. On April 4, when Mumbai recorded its highest spike of over 11,000 fresh infections, Delhi's single-day tally was around 4,000. From there, Delhi went to record as high as 28,000 cases per day, while Mumbai's daily rise hovered between 7,000 and 9,000.