e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhiwale: Sweet taste returns

Delhiwale: Sweet taste returns

One of the city’s best places for ‘imartis’ reopens following the lockdown

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 06:27 IST
Mayank Austen Soofi
Mayank Austen Soofi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This ought to be happy news for people with a sweet tooth. The place serves one of the best imartis in town.
This ought to be happy news for people with a sweet tooth. The place serves one of the best imartis in town.(File photo)
         

It has finally reopened.

Mehboob-e-Ilahi mithai shop (open from 6am to 10pm) is to be found again in central Delhi’s historic 14th century Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. Adjacent to Zuberi Hotel eatery, it is the first stall on the narrow lane going towards the famous Kareem’s restaurant. The coronavirus pandemic forced the shop to close early this year but it rolled up its shutters late last month.

This ought to be happy news for people with a sweet tooth. The place serves one of the best imartis in town.

Thick and sticky, the circular imarti is as decadent as the Mughal court of emperor Muhammad Shah Rangila. Its deep-fried shell shelters a great amount of sugary sap. Made from urad-daal batter, the imarti is the bulkier cousin of jalebi, which is slimmer, crisper, and uses maida flour—explains the gentleman at the counter.

Founded by Hussain Ahmad, the 50-year-old shop is run by his sons Mohammed Ayaz and Mohamed Azim. “Until the pandemic, we had about half a dozen workers, for we make not only imartis, but also samosas, khastas, laddoos, and gulab jamuns,” says Mr Azim. All those cooks returned to their villages in UP and Bihar during the lockdown, except for Riyaz.

Merely to witness the making of imartis at Mehboob is enough to give a high. The batter is squeezed into the bubbling-hot refined oil through a tiny cotton sack. Soon, the entire cauldron is filled up with these loopy disks. When puffed into a golden brown shade, they are transferred into the cardamom-flavoured sugar syrup. A few moments later, the delicacy is ready to be indulged.

What follows is the usual fairy tale: the customer takes a bite, the crisp surface explodes, and the sweet juice fills up the mouth.

To enjoy fresh production, come either at 11am or at 6pm.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Bihar election: JD(U), LJP in tussle over CM’s role, PM Modi’s images
Bihar election: JD(U), LJP in tussle over CM’s role, PM Modi’s images
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In