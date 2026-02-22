Delivery agent killed in Delhi accident family's sole earner, was funding brother's education

In a tragic incident that rattled the national capital on Saturday, a quick commerce delivery agent was killed after a drunk man rammed his over-speeding car into his motorbike in Delhi. The fatal accident happened near Subhash Nagar metro station in West Delhi. Hem Shankar, who hailed from West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar had been working with Zepto for the past one year was the sole earning member in his family. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The victim, a 25-year-old man named Hem Shankar, was the sole earner in his family and worked for Zepto. He was was on his way to deliver an order when the accident occurred.

Onlookers rushed him to hospital before police arrived at the spot, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shankar's family alleged he was dragged under the car for several metres, before the car stopped after hitting a metallic pole and a drain cover, reported Hindustan Times earlier.

Shankar, a responsible brother Hem Shankar, who hailed from West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, had been working with Zepto for the past one year.

According to a relative, he used to work overnight shifts, between 10 pm and 4 am and was funding his youngest brother Sameer’s education.

During early hours of Saturday, at around 3.20 am, he was designated a delivery and was on his way to complete the same when the accident happened. He survived by his mother - Rukmani and two brothers.

Prey to negligence, irresponsibility According to a witness Neeraj Kumar Pandey's statement in the first information report (FIR) copy accessed by HT, a speeding car approached Shankar's vehicle from the Janakpuri side.

The car overtook multiple vehicles and when nearing the traffic signal, veered suddenly left from the right side of the road, hitting the two-wheeler and flinging the rider, before running him over.

A case of rash driving, causing death by negligence, and drunken driving under sections 281, 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Accused handed to police The accused and his friend were handed over to police after passersby got hold of them while they attempted to flee. Their car, a Hyundai Verna, was also severely damaged in the accident.

“We have arrested Mohit Kumar, 27, who was driving the car after consuming alcohol. A resident of Najafgarh, Kumar works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A case has been registered,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade.

(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh)