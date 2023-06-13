Home / India News / ‘Democracy, freedom under threat’: Sanjay Raut slams Centre on Dorsey's claims

‘Democracy, freedom under threat’: Sanjay Raut slams Centre on Dorsey's claims

ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 13, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at the central government over former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims on farmers' protest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at the central government over former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims on farmers' protest, saying that the “democracy and freedom in India are under threat”. “I have seen how democracy is being strangulated behind the curtain. This makes it clear,” Raut told news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in the day, Dorsey spoke about India's year-long farmers' protest (Nov 2020-2021), doing so on a YouTube show, ‘Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar.’ When asked if he ever faced any “pressure” from a foreign government as the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey said, “India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”

Also read: 'No reason for Jack Dorsey to lie but every reason for...', says ex-IT minister Kapil Sibal

Notably, Dorsey co-founded Twitter and was the CEO of its namesake parent company until his departure from the role in November 2021.

What did the government say?

The Centre immediately dismissed Dorsey's claims, calling it an “outright lie”. Union minister of state for entrepreneurship, skill development, electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shutdown’…India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut jack dorsey
sanjay raut jack dorsey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out