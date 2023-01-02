Demonetisation verdict: Kiren Rijiju slams Congress for “misinforming” citizens

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised veteran Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram for his jibe against the recent Supreme Court judgement in the demonetisation case. Rijiju said the grand old party has attempted to “twist the issue and misinfom people” and it has been “exposed” after the judgement was passed.

“Congress Party's attempt to twist the issue & misinform the people is exposed. Their malicious efforts to undo the legitimate action of an elected Govt won't succeed & @PChidambaram_IN fails again,” the Law Minister said in a series of tweets.

The former Union minister earlier said he is “obliged” to accept the apex court's judgement. However, the five-judge bench failed to conclude that the “objectives (of demonetisation) were achieved” at all. He acknowledged Justice BV Nagarathna, the only judge to oppose demonetisation, stance on the case and said the “dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Hon'ble Supreme Court”.

Once the Hon'ble Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 2, 2023

Discarding Chidambaram's statement, Rijiju said that both majority or minority judges have accepted the contention of whether the objectives of demonetisation were met and said the apex court “doesn't examine the impact of a decision”. He further said that the positive impact of the note ban such as increase in income tax and curbing black money are available in public domain.

“India’s cashless pivot in UPI is being celebrated by the world. Our citizens know this & showed that trust through the ballot towards PM Sh @narendramodi ji,” he said.

The Union minister termed Chidambaram's statements a “political argument” and advised the Congress against “misinforming citizens”.

On Monday, the Supreme Court, with 4-1 majority, upheld Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's demonetisation decision in 2016. The top court said the Centre had the power to demonetise all series of a bank note, adding the November 8, 2016 decision can't be said to be unreasonable nor was it hit by the doctrine of proportionality.