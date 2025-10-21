Denied Diwali bonus, toll staff on Agra-Lucknow Expressway let everyone through

Upset over the non-dismal Diwali bonus, workers at the Fatehabad toll post on Agra-Lucknow Expressway threw open all the gates, allowing thousands of vehicles to pass without paying any charges on Monday. The protest, a blessing in disguise for commuters on the highway, led to chaos and disrupted normal toll operations, after which police rushed to the spot. Twenty one workers of the Shri Sign & Datar company that manages the Fatehabad toll post were miffed after they reportedly received only ₹1,100 as Diwali bonus. (Pic for representational purpose only)

Twenty-one workers of the Shri Sign & Datar company that manages the Fatehabad toll post were miffed after they reportedly received only ₹1,100 as a Diwali bonus.

The protest is expected to have caused the Centre losses worth lakhs of rupees as vehicles crossed the toll gates without paying any tax. Dainik Bhaskar reported that at least 5,000 vehicles passed the gates free of cost.

A major artery for Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway is a direct link between Agra and Lucknow and connects Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The company tried bringing in workers from other toll booths to resume operations. However, the protesting workers prevented them from taking over, intensifying the chaos.

India Today reported that police arrived at the spot after being informed about the unfolding chaos at the toll booth and tried mediating between the company officials and the agitating workers.

The toll authorities reassured the protesting staff and promised a 10% salary hike to resolve the situation.

"I have been working with the company for the past one year but they have not given us any bonus. We have been working so hard but they do not even give us our salaries on time. The company is telling us now they will replace the staff but will not give us any bonus," one of the protesting employees was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The protest that began on Sunday night was ended after 10 hours after the company assured better working conditions and salary hike.