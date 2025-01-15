Delhi dense fog: 26 trains affected, IGI Airport issues advisory for passengers

Thick layers of fog resulted in zero or low visibility conditions in several places across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday, resulting in disruptions to train and flight operations. Several trains have been delayed by more than 100 minutes due to intense fog and low visibility conditions. (Hindustan Times)

Noida and Ghaziabad had zero visibility during the morning hours amid the intense fog and cold wave conditions in the region.

For the national capital, the India Meteorological Department forecast light rain or drizzle on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum at 19 degree Celsius.

Check list of delayed trains

The intense layers of fog in Delhi led to a delay in as many as 26 trains, news agency ANI reported. These trains are:

S.NO. Train name Delayed by 1 Bihar S Kranti 205 mins 2 Shram Shkti Exp 188 mins 3 Gorakhdham Exp 230 mins 4 NDLS Humsafar 185 mins 5 Mahabodhi Exp 328 mins 6 Vaishali Exp 202 mins 7 SLN ANVT Exp 68 mins 8 Shramjeevi Exp 100 mins 9 Ayodhya Express 199 mins 10 Lucknow Mail 101 mins 11 Padmavat Express 139 mins 12 LKO NDLS AC Exp 82 mins 13 SAPT Kranti Exp 81 mins 14 HAPA SVDK Express 71 mins 15 Malwa Express 188 mins 16 KCVL Sampark Kranti Exp 83 mins 17 JBP NZM SF Exp 180 mins 18 Gondwana Express 159 mins 19 Mewar Express 61 mins 20 NZM Duronto Express 61 mins 21 SNSI Kalka Exp 101 mins 22 UP SMPRK Kranti Exp 203 mins 23 BDTS LKU SF Exp 60 mins 24 Telangana Exp 104 mins 25 RKMP NZM SF Exp 88 mins 26 Sampark Kranti Exp 89 mins

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for its passengers amid the foggy weather. The update posted on the official X account of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) read, "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

According to news agency ANI, few flights are delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also issued advisory for their passengers and said, “Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support,” it added.

Visuals from across Delhi, including from Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, Nirankari Colony and Shankar Vihar, showed the intensity of the dense fog on the roads.

The weather office also forecast the predominant surface to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during morning hours. It said while the speed will gradually increase during the afternoon, it will fall to less than 4 kmph during the evening and night hours.

The Delhi-NCR region is also expected to witness shallow fog or smog in the evening and night, the IMD said.

Neighbouring regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan are also expected to face dense to very dense fog conditions on Wednesday and the subsequent 2-3 days.