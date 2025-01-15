Delhi dense fog: 26 trains affected, IGI Airport issues advisory for passengers
Several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad and Noida, had close to zero or complete zero visibility amid the dense fog on Wednesday.
Thick layers of fog resulted in zero or low visibility conditions in several places across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday, resulting in disruptions to train and flight operations.
Noida and Ghaziabad had zero visibility during the morning hours amid the intense fog and cold wave conditions in the region.
For the national capital, the India Meteorological Department forecast light rain or drizzle on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum at 19 degree Celsius.
Check list of delayed trains
The intense layers of fog in Delhi led to a delay in as many as 26 trains, news agency ANI reported. These trains are:
|S.NO.
|Train name
|Delayed by
|1
|Bihar S Kranti
|205 mins
|2
|Shram Shkti Exp
|188 mins
|3
|Gorakhdham Exp
|230 mins
|4
|NDLS Humsafar
|185 mins
|5
|Mahabodhi Exp
|328 mins
|6
|Vaishali Exp
|202 mins
|7
|SLN ANVT Exp
|68 mins
|8
|Shramjeevi Exp
|100 mins
|9
|Ayodhya Express
|199 mins
|10
|Lucknow Mail
|101 mins
|11
|Padmavat Express
|139 mins
|12
|LKO NDLS AC Exp
|82 mins
|13
|SAPT Kranti Exp
|81 mins
|14
|HAPA SVDK Express
|71 mins
|15
|Malwa Express
|188 mins
|16
|KCVL Sampark Kranti Exp
|83 mins
|17
|JBP NZM SF Exp
|180 mins
|18
|Gondwana Express
|159 mins
|19
|Mewar Express
|61 mins
|20
|NZM Duronto Express
|61 mins
|21
|SNSI Kalka Exp
|101 mins
|22
|UP SMPRK Kranti Exp
|203 mins
|23
|BDTS LKU SF Exp
|60 mins
|24
|Telangana Exp
|104 mins
|25
|RKMP NZM SF Exp
|88 mins
|26
|Sampark Kranti Exp
|89 mins
Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for its passengers amid the foggy weather. The update posted on the official X account of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) read, "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."
"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.
According to news agency ANI, few flights are delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.
Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also issued advisory for their passengers and said, “Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”
“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support,” it added.
Visuals from across Delhi, including from Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, Nirankari Colony and Shankar Vihar, showed the intensity of the dense fog on the roads.
The weather office also forecast the predominant surface to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during morning hours. It said while the speed will gradually increase during the afternoon, it will fall to less than 4 kmph during the evening and night hours.
The Delhi-NCR region is also expected to witness shallow fog or smog in the evening and night, the IMD said.
Neighbouring regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan are also expected to face dense to very dense fog conditions on Wednesday and the subsequent 2-3 days.