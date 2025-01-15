Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Delhi dense fog: 26 trains affected, IGI Airport issues advisory for passengers

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad and Noida, had close to zero or complete zero visibility amid the dense fog on Wednesday. 

Thick layers of fog resulted in zero or low visibility conditions in several places across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday, resulting in disruptions to train and flight operations.

Several trains have been delayed by more than 100 minutes due to intense fog and low visibility conditions. (Hindustan Times)
Noida and Ghaziabad had zero visibility during the morning hours amid the intense fog and cold wave conditions in the region.

For the national capital, the India Meteorological Department forecast light rain or drizzle on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum at 19 degree Celsius.

Check list of delayed trains

The intense layers of fog in Delhi led to a delay in as many as 26 trains, news agency ANI reported. These trains are:

S.NO.Train nameDelayed by
1Bihar S Kranti205 mins
2Shram Shkti Exp188 mins
3Gorakhdham Exp230 mins
4NDLS Humsafar185 mins
5Mahabodhi Exp328 mins
6Vaishali Exp202 mins
7SLN ANVT Exp68 mins
8Shramjeevi Exp100 mins
9Ayodhya Express199 mins
10Lucknow Mail101 mins
11Padmavat Express139 mins
12LKO NDLS AC Exp82 mins
13SAPT Kranti Exp81 mins
14HAPA SVDK Express71 mins
15Malwa Express188 mins
16KCVL Sampark Kranti Exp83 mins
17JBP NZM SF Exp180 mins
18Gondwana Express159 mins
19Mewar Express61 mins
20NZM Duronto Express61 mins
21SNSI Kalka Exp101 mins
22UP SMPRK Kranti Exp 203 mins
23BDTS LKU SF Exp60 mins
24Telangana Exp104 mins
25RKMP NZM SF Exp 88 mins
26Sampark Kranti Exp89 mins

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for its passengers amid the foggy weather. The update posted on the official X account of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) read, "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

According to news agency ANI, few flights are delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also issued advisory for their passengers and said, “Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support,” it added.

Visuals from across Delhi, including from Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, Nirankari Colony and Shankar Vihar, showed the intensity of the dense fog on the roads.

The weather office also forecast the predominant surface to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during morning hours. It said while the speed will gradually increase during the afternoon, it will fall to less than 4 kmph during the evening and night hours.

The Delhi-NCR region is also expected to witness shallow fog or smog in the evening and night, the IMD said.

Neighbouring regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan are also expected to face dense to very dense fog conditions on Wednesday and the subsequent 2-3 days.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
