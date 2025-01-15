Dense fog in Delhi, zero visibility in Noida amid cold wave; IMD predicts rain for today | Weather updates

Delhi, Noida, and other places in the national capital region (NCR) woke up to layers of dense fog on Wednesday as cold wave conditions intensified across northern India, affecting visibility in the city. In several regions, visibility was close to zero, which could potentially disrupt flight and train services. A view of Noida engulfed in thick layers of fog amid intense cold wave conditions. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10 degree Celsius around 5:30am on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius for the day, while the maximum is expected to settle at 19 degree Celsius.

In addition, the weather department has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Delhi.

Visuals from Wednesday morning

Ghaziabad also faced zero visibility issues as thick layers of engulfed the district amid intense cold wave conditions, disrupting traffic movement in the region.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued an alert for the passengers amid the dense fog conditions and said, "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

According to IMD's release, minimum temperatures are “appreciably above normal” (3°C to 5°C) at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department's forecast also expected the predominant surface wind to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during morning hours.

It said the wind speed will gradually increase to 6-8 kmph from south in the afternoon, before falling to less than 4 kmph from the northeast during the evening and night hours. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is likely in the evening and night, the IMD said.

Homeless people were seen taking refuge in night shelters to escape the increasingly cold weather conditions in Delhi. People were seen sleeping in the shelters with the blankets provided to them there.

While IMD's bulletin noted that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India during the day, it said there would be a gradual increase in the temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius in the subsequent 3 days.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are also forecast to continue during the night and early morning hours in some parts of West and East Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in Haryana Chandigarh and east and west Rajasthan until January 18 and in Punjab and UP until 19.

On Tuesday as well, thick blankets of fog engulfed the national capital, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules.

ALSO READ | Delhi pollution: GRAP 3 revoked after air quality improves due to rainfall

The weather office said that many parts of the city reported dense to very dense fog wherein the visibility was less than 50 metres. "Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," it added.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degree above normal.

(With PTI inputs)