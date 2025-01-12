Delhi pollution: GRAP 3 revoked after air quality improves due to rainfall

Delhi pollution: The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked the Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the air quality index (AQI) improved in the city due to rainfall. New Delhi, Jan 11 (ANI): A man passes on a bicycle at the Kartavya Path as drizzle lashes, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)(Ishant )

The Commission said that in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions to impose GRAP measures, it was revoking the Stage-3 restrictions as "there were rains around Delhi-NCR and the AQI has shown a significant improvement.”

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, the order said. The Stage III restrictions were imposed on Thursday.

The latest order to revoke Grap Stage 3 means removing the ban on private construction and demolition activities, optional hybrid classes for schools up to Class 5, and no restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs).

Delhi weather



Capital’s air quality improved to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday following overnight rain.

The city experienced light rain over the past 24 hours, and Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 284 (poor) at 9 am on Sunday. This was an improvement from 327 (very poor) recorded at the same time on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The rain was caused by a western disturbance affecting northwest India, and its impact will weaken by Sunday evening. A drop in the minimum temperature is likely from Tuesday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 9°C, two degrees above normal, compared to 7.7°C the previous day. Forecasts indicate that the minimum temperature could dip back to around 7°C by January 15 as cold northwesterly winds return.