Dense fog engulfs north India amid New Year celebrations: Top updates

Several parts of north India woke up amid a dense fog on Sunday morning as New Year celebrations stretched to early hours on Sunday in many parts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “dense to very dense fog” over the next five days. Along with this, some parts of north and central India are likely to witness a cold wave, the IMD said.

Here are the top five weather updates:

1. The IMD has predicted "dense to very dense fog" in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar over the next five days. "Dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during the next three to four days, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days and over Arunachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours".

2. According to the weather department, cold wave is also likely in some parts of north and central India. “Cold conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Jan 1 and 2; over Uttar Pradesh during Jan 1 to 4; and over West Rajasthan during December 31 and January 1,” read the monthly forecast released by IMD on Saturday.

3. In Rajasthan, the IMD said that the minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. A dense fog was also witnessed in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

4. According to the IMD, no significant change is likely in the minimum temperatures over East India for the next three days.

5. On Saturday, one person was killed and four others injured in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh due to the dense fog. An 18-year-old youth was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a school bus at Matihi village in Phephana police station limits. In another accident, four persons were injured following a head-on collision between a school bus and an autorickshaw in Sukhpura.

(With inputs from agencies)