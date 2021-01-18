IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Dense fog engulfs parts of north India, mercury dips
The current spell of dense to very dense fog across the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to reduce during the next 2-3 days.(PTI)
The current spell of dense to very dense fog across the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to reduce during the next 2-3 days.(PTI)
india news

Dense fog engulfs parts of north India, mercury dips

Dense to very dense fog was recorded on Sunday over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand, Delhi and north Rajasthan. ‘Cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions occurred at most places over Punjab and Haryana and at isolated places over UP.
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:12 AM IST

States in the Himalayan foothills stretching from Punjab to Meghalaya recorded dense fog on Sunday, with reduced visibility over the entire region till midday.

This also led to several places in northwest India and the Indo-Gangetic Plains recording very low day temperatures as fog cover blocked the warmth from the sun.

Delhi recorded a ‘cold day’, with the Safdarjung station recording 15.3 degrees C, 5 degrees C below normal; Palam recorded 14.3 degrees C, 5.5 degrees C below normal and Lodhi road 14.4 degrees C, 5.4 degrees C below normal.

“This is the peak fog episode this year as per satellite images. On Saturday, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Varanasi, Gaya all airports had recorded zero visibility for some time. Today (Sunday), it was slightly better but still dense. This vast layer of low cloud formation is very specific to the Indo-Gangetic region but this year its occurrence is delayed. The worst fog episodes have been recorded in El Nino years. La Nina years are associated with clear skies and cold nights but this year too we are seeing such a major fog episode,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, said: “This January has been cold. We recorded 1.1 degrees C on January 1. Normally minimum temperatures dip to around 3-4 degrees C. There is a layer of uplifted fog stretching across the Himalayan foothills. This is mainly because of high relative humidity, slow winds and cold air.”

M Mohapatra, director general, IMD, said: “We predicted dense fog. Whenever an intense western disturbance passes, there is a lot of moisture in the air and the air is also cool. (A WD caused widespread snowfall in the hills and rain in the plains on January 6 and 7). These conditions are favourable for fog formation and also for development of ‘cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions. Today, there was dense fog in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

Another western disturbance is likely to bring widespread snowfall to the western Himalayan region on January 22 following which minimum and maximum temperatures will drop once again over northwest India, according to forecasts.

Dense to very dense fog was recorded on Sunday over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand, Delhi and north Rajasthan. ‘Cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions occurred at most places over Punjab and Haryana and at isolated places over UP. The lowest minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India was 1.4 degrees C recorded at Pilani in Rajasthan.

The current spell of dense to very dense fog across the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to reduce during the next 2-3 days, with likely occurrence of dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period.

‘Cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours and ‘cold day’ conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal during the next two days, IMD said in its Sunday bulletin.

Currently, easterly winds are prevailing at lower levels over the plains of north India. This is likely to cause gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C over most parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours. Thereafter a reversal of wind direction is likely to westerly/northwesterly from January 20. This is likely to cause gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C during subsequent 2-3 days (January 20 to 22) over the same region, the bulletin added.

According to IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is classified as such based on two parameters — a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees C and maximum temperature of 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below normal, respectively. A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees C in the plains.

IMD in its seasonal outlook for winter had said nights and early mornings are likely to be chilly, recording below normal minimum temperatures over most parts of north, northwest, central and some parts of east India while day temperatures are likely to be above normal over the same regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi fog fog prediction winters la nina el nino weather phenomenon new delhi temperature snowfall over western himalayas
app
Close
e-paper
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
india news

Bengal: Co-WIN hurdle continues to plague Covid vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
On the first day, the vaccination drive had hit a snag after the app slowed down because of glitches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

India records 13,788 new Covid-19 cases, 145 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
India has been witnessing a fall in the daily as well as weekly fall in the number of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Adverse events post Covid-19 immunisation: Here’s all you need to know

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Close to 250,000 healthcare workers were immunised on day one of India’s vaccination drive, of which 447 suffered adverse event following immunisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Man arrested for rape of 13-year-old mute girl in Bihar village

By Sandeep Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The accused reportedly took the girl to a sugarcane field in his village on January 15 where he sexually assaulted her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
india news

News updates from HT: FIR registered in against makers of web series 'Tandav'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
india news

Women health workers take lead over men in Covid vaccination in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
According to the data of the first round Covid vaccination compiled by the health and family welfare department, 71% healthcare workers got Covid vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(HT PHOTO.)
Representative Image(HT PHOTO.)
india news

15% dip in India’s Covid-19 cases in week vaccination drive commenced

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Last week, India registered a total of 107,701 new Covid-19 cases as against 126,319 from the week before, as per the Union health ministry’s numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said he is glad that the schools are opening in Delhi.(ANI file photo)
Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said he is glad that the schools are opening in Delhi.(ANI file photo)
india news

Glad that schools are opening in Delhi today, tweets Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The move to reopen schools in Delhi comes as the positivity rate in the national capital continues to hover below 1 per cent and the authorities declaring control over the disease outbreak by strict testing and isolating method.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT photo)
Representational Image. (HT photo)
india news

UP: Healthcare workers who haven’t got Covid vaccine yet can do so on Jan 22

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The health department had registered 31,700 workers on CoWIN portal for the first round of the vaccination, of which 22,643 workers came at 317 vaccination centres across UP
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 16. (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 16. (PTI)
india news

Covid vaccination drive to continue as per priority: UP CM Adityanath

By Pankaj Jaiswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Though the state has witnessed a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, utmost alertness should be maintained, he said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh(Twitter.com/@sayani06)
Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh(Twitter.com/@sayani06)
india news

Senior BJP leader files complaint against Bengali actor for 'hurting sentiments'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back to February 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act of mischief by someone who hacked her account then.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complex would come up on five acres of land allotted to the board following the November 2019 order of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case.((Special arrangement))
The complex would come up on five acres of land allotted to the board following the November 2019 order of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case.((Special arrangement))
india news

Ayodhya mosque project kicks off on R-Day with raising flag, planting trees

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The area would be having plants and trees from all different geographical regions of India and from different parts of the world in order to create awareness for imminent threat of climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters on a foot overbridge amid dense fog in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Commuters on a foot overbridge amid dense fog in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi witnesses moderate fog, very poor air: IMD

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of the “very poor” category on January 18 and 19 according to air quality warning system for Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog as cold wave grips northern India, in Jaipur. (File photo)
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog as cold wave grips northern India, in Jaipur. (File photo)
india news

Dense fog continues to envelop Indo-Gangetic plains region

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Whenever an intense Western Disturbance passes, there is a lot of moisture in the air and the air is also cool. These conditions are favourable for fog formation, says IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
The metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. (ANI Photo)
The metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Landmark day': PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Gujarat metro projects

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:11 AM IST
"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP