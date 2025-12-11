Deport or he'll marry again: Pakistani woman's appeal to MP high court over husband

The Madhya Pradesh high court has received a peculiar appeal from a Pakistani woman demanding her husband's deportation from India to prevent him from marrying a second time. The family dispute reached the court after the couple failed to reconciliate.

Nikita, who lives at her parents' home in Pakistan, filed a writ petition before the Indore bench of the high court and accused her husband, Vikram Kumar Nagdev of planning a second marriage without divorcing her, PTI reported.

The couple, both Pakistani citizens, got married in the Sindh province of Pakistan on January 26, 2020. The man, a resident of Karachi, is currently residing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on a long-term visa.

In the petition, the woman alleged that her husband has abandoned her and is making preparations to illegally marry another woman in March 2026. The petition, filed under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution, is likely to be heard next week.

"My client has requested the high court in her petition to prevent her husband, who is taking undue advantage of legal complications, from marrying for the second time in India, and to deport him to Pakistan," her lawyer said.

According to the Article 226 of the Constitution, a high court can issue formal orders in matters relating to fundamental rights and other legal rights.

What the husband said

Nagdev has denied his wife's allegations and claimed that Nikita left for Pakistan by herself and refused to come to India.

"We came to India after marrying in Pakistan. Shortly thereafter, my wife returned to Pakistan on her own will. She refused to come to India or obtain a divorce by mutual consent. I also tried to resolve the family dispute through our community's panchayats, but she refused," the husband said.

He further accused his wife of trying to extort money under the pretext of a family dispute. Nagdev, who is living in Indore on a long-term visa, said he want to divorce his wife.

"Now I want to divorce my wife. She has defamed me both domestically and abroad and has caused me mental distress," he said.

Before moving the high court, the couple's dispute had reached the 'Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Consultancy Centre' in Indore, but it could not be resolved.

"Despite my numerous efforts, the two parties failed to reach a compromise. Subsequently, in my report to the district administration, I recommended that Nagdev be sent back to Pakistan because he and his wife are both Pakistani citizens and Pakistan is the jurisdiction for their family dispute," Kishor Kodwani, the consultancy centre's head and social activist, reportedly said.