Depressed man beaten up for ‘vandalising temple’ in Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar

A 38-year-old naked man suffering from depression was beaten up by locals for allegedly vandalizing idols at a temple in Gundlupet town in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district. 2 people have been detained so far in the case.

The incident occurred on June 3, a day after Pratap was unable to appear for the Union Public Services Commission exam, according to the police.

Depressed because of this, Pratap left home and rode to the temple on his bike, police said.

Subsequently, he undressed himself and was seen walking around the area naked. Pratap allegedly went back to the temple that night and was found the next day by the priest in an undressed state.

According to the police, the priest in his complaint alleged that Pratap had vandalised the temple in the night and had tried to escape when confronted. He was chased by irate villagers who tied him up and brought him back to the temple. He was assaulted there and a video shot before he was handed over to the police.

The video of the assault was shared widely on social media platforms.

Pratap’s father later informed police that his son was mentally challenged and demanded that he be admitted to a hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chamrajnagar, MS Geetha told HT that the assailants did not know Pratap’s caste or his medical condition.

“We have booked a case under the Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against six persons. So far we have detained Shivappa and one Mahesh,” she said.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also condemned the incident in a tweet. “I have spoken to the officials and asked to take stringent action against those who are guilty. It is unfortunate that caste atrocities continue in society,” he said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:16 IST