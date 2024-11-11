Devendra Fadnavis vs Asaduddin Owaisi: ‘Descendants of Razakars’

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "descendant of Razakars". The attack came a day after the Hyderabad MP took a jibe at the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, saying "our ancestors" waged jihad against the British Raj when "yours" were writing love letters to them. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with BJP leader Navneet Rana during an election rally ahead.(PTI file photo)

"They are descendants of 'Razakars'. The 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, tried to rape women, and destroyed families. How can they talk to us?" the BJP leader said today in Nagpur.

The Razakars were a paramilitary force in the Hyderabad princely state of British India. The objective of the creation of the force was to maintain the rule of Nizams after Independence. They were crushed by the Indian forces and were disbanded after Hyderabad was assimilated into India.

The war of words between the two leaders started on Saturday after Fadnavis claimed that ‘vote jihad’ had started in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Reacting to his statement, Owaisi said on Sunday: "Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. (PM) Narendra Modi, (Union minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate."

"From where did ‘vote jihad and dharmayuddha’ come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?" the Hyderabad MP questioned.

He said his ancestors waged jihad against the British, not Fadnavis's.

“Our ancestors did jihad against the British, not yours. Fadnavis, whose ancestors were writing love letters to the British, will teach us jihad?” he added.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition – comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) – seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP's Mahayuti alliance.

