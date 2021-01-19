Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s family, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Left parties in West Bengal on Tuesday reacted sharply to the Centre’s decision to celebrate the icon’s birth anniversary on January 23 as Parakram Diwas (day of valour) and not by the names they had proposed.
The news was tweeted on Tuesday morning by Amit Malviya, head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national information and technology cell. “In honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s indomitable spirit and his selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday, 23rd January as Parakram Divas. Thank you Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” tweeted Malviya.
“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been demanding for years that January 23 be declared a national holiday and celebrated as Desh Nayak Viwas. That is the appropriate name because Rabindranath Tagore called Bose a desh nayak (national hero). The Modi government takes all decisions unilaterally,” said TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy.
BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).
“#Netaji’s birthday on 23 January is celebrated as #DeshPremDivas across the country by people from all religions, caste & creed as he was the #LiberatorofIndia & their own leader. Govt sponsorship is not required. However its time the GOI officially announce! @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” tweeted Bose.
Naren Chatterjee, state general secretary of the Forward Bloc, the party Netaji formed in 1939, also said the day should be declared Desh Prem Diwas. “This was the demand we made when the Left Front was in power in Bengal. The Centre does not bother to care for public sentiment,” said Chatterjee.
In January 2010, the then CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat wrote a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demanding that January 23 be declared Desh Prem Diwas.
BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar told the media that the Centre named the day Parakram Diwas because Netaji is a symbol of valour and patriotism for the entire nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi
- Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh
- The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation
- Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India
- People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine would be provided to the Maldives on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs
- The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox