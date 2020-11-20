e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Despite Bihar win, BJP’s performance ‘declining’: P Chidambaram

Despite Bihar win, BJP’s performance ‘declining’: P Chidambaram

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram pointed out how the BJP had won only 218 assembly segments out of 464 it had contested since winning last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
P Chidambaram (twitter.com/PChidambram_IN)
P Chidambaram (twitter.com/PChidambram_IN)
         

Even as the Congress has come under criticism from its allies, as well as party leaders, over its show in the Bihar assembly elections, senior leader P Chidambaram on Friday pointed at the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chidambaram said that despite its win in Bihar, the “decline” in its performance since last year’s Lok Sabha polls is “visible and significant.”

“Even after the Bihar Assembly elections, the decline in BJP’s performance after 2019 Lok Sabha elections is visible and significant. Of the 464 Assembly segments that the BJP contested both in 2019 and in subsequent Assembly polls and by polls, the BJP has won only 218 segments,” Chidambaram tweeted.

 

On the contrary, the BJP had won 392 segments in 2019, Chidambaram posted in a subsequent tweet. “As I have pointed out, the Mahagathbandhan lost to the NDA by a whisker of 0.03%,” he added. “The elections turned on 8 seats. If the MGB had won 8 more seats, the result would have been 118 to 117 (instead of 110 to 125). Significantly, the HAM and VIP won 8 seats!,” the former Union finance minister said.

Since its thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls last year, in which it won a second consecutive time and with a bigger majority, the BJP has fared poorly in several assembly polls. While the BJP managed to retain Haryana after stitching an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the party failed to form a government in Maharashtra after a fallout with the Shiv Sena. The BJP then lost its incumbent government in Jharkhand followed by a second successive poor show in Delhi, where it won just eight out of 70 seats.

Chidambaram’s Twitter thread comes as the Congress faces severe backlash from its Bihar ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Of the total 110 seats that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance won, the Congress managed only 19 out of 70 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), meanwhile, managed to cross the majority mark, winning 125 seats in the 243-member assembly.

tags
top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
Tughlaqi lockdown, lip service: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on workers’ plight
Tughlaqi lockdown, lip service: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on workers’ plight
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Sebi asks Sahara’s Subrata Roy to pay Rs 62,600 crore to avoid jail
Sebi asks Sahara’s Subrata Roy to pay Rs 62,600 crore to avoid jail
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In