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Details of 'sexual harassment' of employees at TCS-linked BPO shared with NIA, ATS: Nashik Police

The special investigation team (SIT) is probing into the role of eight accused, all senior employees at the BPO, who have been named in the case so far.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:21 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The Nashik City Police have shared details of the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of employees at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked BPO (business process outsourcing) with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies, seeking their assistance in probing possible links of the accused with extremist organisations and any foreign funding, a senior officer said ion Wednesday.

The development comes as the probe widens beyond workplace misconduct to examine possible larger networks. (Reuters/File)

The special investigation team (SIT) is probing into the role of eight accused, all senior employees at the BPO, who have been named in the case so far, Nashik commissioner of police (CP) Sandeep Karnik told reporters.

“The police have provided all case details to NIA, state ATS and intelligence agencies. Only after receiving inputs from them can we determine whether the accused had any international links or external support for such unlawful activities,” Karnik said.

The development comes as the probe widens beyond workplace misconduct to examine possible larger networks. Nine FIRs were registered between March 26 and April 3—one at Deolali and eight at Mumbai Naka police stations—based on complaints by nine junior employees alleging sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal called for a nationwide protest on April 16 and 17 to denounce alleged instances of sexual harassment and forced conversion at Nashik BPO.

 
tata consultancy services sexual harassment bajrang dal national investigation agency
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