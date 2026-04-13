How six women cops went undercover to probe rape, sex abuse charges at TCS in Nashik

Six women police personnel went undercover for the investigation into the rape and sexual harassment allegations at TCS in Maharashtra's Nashik. Nashik police have registered eight first information reports (FIRs) in phases between March 26 and April 3. (PTI/Representative image)

The management of TCS, which is one of the country’s largest BPO firms, has terminated seven of the eight employees named in the FIRs registered for alleged rape, sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments, HT reported earlier. The company also issued a statement, saying that it was cooperating with the police.

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The eighth accused is the firm's HR manager, currently in police remand. She is also "under the radar of the management" after allegations that she failed to intervene following one of the aggrieved staff emailed her about the issue, a company executive stated.

The termination of the seven employees came after their arrest on April 7.

Eight FIRs registered Police have registered eight first information reports (FIRs) in phases between March 26 and April 3.

The case first came to light when a woman employee lodged a complaint at Devlali police station on March 26, accusing one of her seniors of raping her.

During the course of the investigation into the first complaint, eight other staff members, including one male employee of the company, came forward with their complaints at Mumbai Naka police station, alleging sexual harassment.

The seven key accused are booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). At Devlali police station, the sections include 69 (rape), 75 (sexual harassment), and 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), while those at the Mumbai Naka police station include sections 78 (stalking), 79 (outraging modesty through inappropriate gestures), and 299 (outraging religious feelings).

SIT formed Nashik city police commissioner Sandeep Karnik said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the case.

Karnik told HT that the team is also probing whether the company followed the existing mechanisms to address complaints of sexual and other kinds of harassment, if they were raised internally.

However, the company executive stated that though the Nashik unit has a functional internal complaints committee (ICC) under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, none of the aggrieved staff had raised the issue with the ICC.

Six cops undercover for 40 days Six women police officers from the Nashik city police were undercover at the BPO office for 40 days starting mid-February to monitor the accused's behaviour, HT reported earlier, citing police sources.

“The city police had received a tip-off about the notorious acts of six employees in early February this year. A plan was laid out under the guidance of the police commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, to verify the tip-offs that we had received,” a senior police official requesting anonymity said.

Sandeep Mitke, assistant commissioner of police and head of the SIT probing the case, said that it was a "well-laid plan" that yielded results in the investigation.

The officer further stated that these female officers used to track whether the accused were engaging in acts of misconduct during meetings or at the workstations of their female employees.

The undercover personnel were in regular touch with their seniors, giving them feedback after working hours. The developments were also reported to the police commissioner.

The official further stated that the feedback from the undercover personnel "corroborated the negative tip-offs that we had received".

TCS issues statement TCS issued a statement regarding the case and said it is cooperating with the police, adding that any further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” the company said.