Details of 'sexual harassment' of employees at TCS-linked BPO shared with NIA, ATS: Nashik Police

The Nashik City Police have shared details of the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of employees at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked BPO (business process outsourcing) with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies, seeking their assistance in probing possible links of the accused with extremist organisations and any foreign funding, a senior officer said ion Wednesday. The development comes as the probe widens beyond workplace misconduct to examine possible larger networks. (Reuters/File)

The special investigation team (SIT) is probing into the role of eight accused, all senior employees at the BPO, who have been named in the case so far, Nashik commissioner of police (CP) Sandeep Karnik told reporters.

“The police have provided all case details to NIA, state ATS and intelligence agencies. Only after receiving inputs from them can we determine whether the accused had any international links or external support for such unlawful activities,” Karnik said.

The development comes as the probe widens beyond workplace misconduct to examine possible larger networks. Nine FIRs were registered between March 26 and April 3—one at Deolali and eight at Mumbai Naka police stations—based on complaints by nine junior employees alleging sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion.

A Nashik court also took up the matter on Wednesday with additional judicial magistrate RC Narwadiya remanding the operations-cum-HR manager, arrested on April 13, to 14 days of magisterial custody.

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So far, seven of the eight accused—six men and one woman—have been arrested, while another woman is absconding. Explaining the role of the two female accused, Karnik said that the arrested operations and HR head of the unit had allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint, saying “these things happen” and sided with the accused. The other woman accused faces charges of religious harassment.