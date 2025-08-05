Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Development under NDA just beginning, India poised for more progress: Modi

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 01:24 pm IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi reflected on the NDA’s 25-year journey at the group’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the development work undertaken in the country under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is “just the beginning” and the country is poised to make more progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Democratic Alliance (parliamentary party meeting. (PTI)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi reflected on the NDA’s 25-year journey at the group’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. He said Modi spoke about how the NDA, as an organic body, should move forward and lead the country’s journey.”

Modi said no one can get away with making irresponsible comments about the security of the country, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s comments about the country’s territorial integrity. “He spoke about Gandhi’s wrong statements about the territorial issues and security of the country,” Rijiju said.

He responded to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments about the judiciary and said the Congress has challenged it earlier as well. “We, on the other hand, go by the Constitution and respect it. They think the family is above the Constitution.”

