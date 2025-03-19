Pune, To counter other varieties being passed off as Maharashtra’s popular Devgad ‘hapus’ mangoes, the growers of the fruit have come up with a tamper-proof unique identification seal. Devgad ‘hapus’ farmers go hi-tech to protect authenticity of their mangoes

According to a cooperative society of these agro-producers, every authentic Devgad Alphonso mango must carry a TP seal sticker to be legally marketed under this prestigious name, said a board member of the society.

The Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society said that as the registered proprietor of the Alphonso GI , it wants to exercise its legal rights to protect the farmers and uphold the brand’s integrity.

The move aims to eliminate mislabelled mangoes that have infiltrated the market being sold as genuine Devgad Alphonso, said advocate Omkar Sapre, a board member of the society.

Over 8 per cent of mangoes currently sold as Devgad Alphonso are fake, depriving genuine farmers of their rightful earnings, he said.

“The Devgad Alphonso mango, grown in Devgad Taluka of Sindhudurg district, has enjoyed a premium reputation for over a century due to its unique aroma and taste. However, the widespread sale of inferior mangoes falsely labelled as Devgad Alphonso has forced us to take this step,” Sapre said.

He said the society has partnered with a Mumbai-based company specialising in patented UID technology to implement a stringent identification system.

Each GI-registered farmer from Devgad will receive TP seal UIDs based on the number of trees they own and production capacity. The farmers would then apply the unique stickers to every mango before sending them to the market, he explained.

According to Sapre, each sticker contains an alphanumeric code split into one visible and the other underneath the sticker. Consumers can verify the authenticity of the mangoes via WhatsApp by sending a photograph of the sticker to 9167668899.

The system will prompt the user to input the second hidden code for verification. Upon a successful match, the system will provide details such as the farmer’s or vendor’s name, village of origin, and GI registration number, he said.

“This robust authentication mechanism is expected to enhance consumer confidence and protect the globally recognised reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes,” he said.

The society has warned of legal action against the sale of other varieties of mangoes under the Devgad Alphonso name.

