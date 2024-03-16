‘Devoid of facts, baseless’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Cong MP's corruption charge

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi of legal action over his recent remarks on electoral bonds. In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Bordoloi had alleged corruption by the BJP-led Assam government through electoral bonds. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)

In a post on X, Sarma's office rejected the allegations from Bordoloi, calling them "devoid of any facts" and "entirely baseless".

"The allegations levelled by Hon’ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and is entirely baseless," wrote the Assam CMO.

"Through these defamatory statements alleging quid pro quo between Govt of Assam and M/s Bright Star Investments, Hon’ble MP has invited grounds for legal action by the State," added the chief minister.

"The Govt of Assam has absolutely no commercial linkage with the said firm. The MoU mentioned is only a philanthropic donation by the said firm to the State Government for constructing the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, work on which is going on swiftly and will be dedicated to the people in the coming days," the post added.

Bordoloi has also reacted to Assam CM's warning about legal action. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I certainly welcome any such move of the Govt of Assam to prosecute me for pointing out the tip of the iceberg of a huge racket called Electoral Bonds! It will provide opportunity to cross examine & have skeletons tumble out of BJP govt's cupboard."

What Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi had alleged

Bordoloi shared a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, alleging that Assam government signed MOU with a company and BJP received donations via electoral bonds.

"As the #ElectoralBondScam unveils how deep rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down.. @INCAssam," Bordoloi captioned the post.