 ‘Devoid of facts, baseless’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Cong MP's corruption charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Devoid of facts, baseless’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Cong MP's corruption charge

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 16, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi had alleged corruption by the BJP-led Assam government through electoral bonds.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi of legal action over his recent remarks on electoral bonds. In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Bordoloi had alleged corruption by the BJP-led Assam government through electoral bonds.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(File photo)

In a post on X, Sarma's office rejected the allegations from Bordoloi, calling them "devoid of any facts" and "entirely baseless".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The allegations levelled by Hon’ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and is entirely baseless," wrote the Assam CMO.

"Through these defamatory statements alleging quid pro quo between Govt of Assam and M/s Bright Star Investments, Hon’ble MP has invited grounds for legal action by the State," added the chief minister.

"The Govt of Assam has absolutely no commercial linkage with the said firm. The MoU mentioned is only a philanthropic donation by the said firm to the State Government for constructing the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, work on which is going on swiftly and will be dedicated to the people in the coming days," the post added.

Bordoloi has also reacted to Assam CM's warning about legal action. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I certainly welcome any such move of the Govt of Assam to prosecute me for pointing out the tip of the iceberg of a huge racket called Electoral Bonds! It will provide opportunity to cross examine & have skeletons tumble out of BJP govt's cupboard."

ALSO READ| Amid Assam protest over CAA, CM Himanta Sarma's ‘will resign if…' vow on NRC

What Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi had alleged

Bordoloi shared a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, alleging that Assam government signed MOU with a company and BJP received donations via electoral bonds.

"As the #ElectoralBondScam unveils how deep rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down.. @INCAssam," Bordoloi captioned the post.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Devoid of facts, baseless’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Cong MP's corruption charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On