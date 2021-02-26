DGCA allows airlines to offer concessions in fares to passengers with no baggage
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday allowed airlines to offer concessions in ticket prices to passengers with no check-in luggage, weeks after the government increased the fare band for all flights across India.
The aviation regulator said in a circular the government has decided to unbundle certain services and make them chargeable on an opt-in basis based on feedback received from passengers. The move comes as an effort to make flying more affordable and accessible to passengers.
The services that will now be chargeable on the opt-in basis include preferential seating, meal or snacks or drinking charges, sports equipment charges, musical instrument carriage charge for using airline lounges. The circular says that “as part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "zero baggage/no check in baggage fares".
"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "zero baggage/no check in baggage fares". This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket," DGCA said in a circular.
The aviation watchdog stating that the charges levied by the airlines also include for some of the services not required by the passengers took into account that unbundling of services and charges not only has the potential to make basic fare more affordable for the passengers but will also provide them with the option to pay for the services they want to avail.
