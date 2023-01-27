Home / India News / DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Go First for taking off without 55 passengers

DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Go First for taking off without 55 passengers

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 05:49 PM IST

A Go First flight had left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9

Go First had apologised for the incident and said it was caused due to an inadvertent oversight. (Representative Image)
Go First had apologised for the incident and said it was caused due to an inadvertent oversight. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of 10 lakh on Go First for leaving 55 passengers behind at Bengaluru airport on January 9.

“The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and therefore, enforcement action in the form of Financial Penalty of Rs. 10 lakhs has been imposed for violation of CAR (civil aviation requirement),” a DGCA statement said.

The low-cost carrier that operated the flight G8-116 on Bengaluru-Delhi sector, left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport. This led the DGCA to issue a show cause notice to the airline’s accountable manager asking why an enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

Go First, DGCA officials said, had submitted a reply to its show cause notice on January 25.

“Perusal of reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft,” DGCA said.

Meanwhile, the airline had apologised in a statement which it said was “caused due to an inadvertent oversight”. “Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations,” a statement from the airline said.

It also announced one free ticket each for the affected travellers. “In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,” the airline spokesperson had said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out