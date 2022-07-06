DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet over faulty air services

The aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to low cost carrier- SpiceJet stating that the airline has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

The DGCA has asked SpiceJet to explain why action should not be taken against them and has asked for a reply within three weeks.

“The reported incidents on aircraft operated by M/s Spicejet Ltd. from April 1, 2022 till date have been reviewed and it has been observed that at a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins,’’ the notice read.

Sharing the notice on his official Twitter account, union minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia said passenger safety is paramount.

“Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected”, he added.

The DGCA in its notice said that their review reveals that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) has resulted in degradation of the safety margins.

The aviation regulator further stated that the financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September, 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on ‘Cash and Carry’ and suppliers/ approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of minimum equipment list (MEL).

A cash and carry status implies financial stress for the airline. The cash and carry format implies that the credit facility by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been withdrawn because SpiceJet could not clear dues and they have to pay every day to the AAI for airport user fees in order to continue operations.

“From the above it may be deduced that M/s Spicejet Ltd. has failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Now, therefore, the Accountable Manager of M/s Spicejet Ltd., is hereby called upon to Show Cause within 3 weeks of receipt of this Notice as to why action should not be taken against the airline. In case no reply is received within the stipulated period, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte.,” DGCA’s notice concluded.