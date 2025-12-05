DGCA lets 12 FOIs on deputation to regulator to operate IndiGo flights

NEW DELHI: In an effort to provide temporary relief to IndiGo and address the operational challenges being faced by the airline, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a set of seven interim approvals to “ensure continuity of operations while maintaining required safety standards.” DGCA has authorised IndiGo to redeploy pilots currently on deputation with DGCA as inspectors back to flying duties. (PTI)

One of the most critical approvals granted by the DGCA included the deployment of 12 Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs), currently on deputation from IndiGo, to undertake flight duties with the operator for an initial period of 7 to 10 days to support crew scheduling and other operational requirements.

The regulator also extended the validity of IndiGo’s Designated Examiners’ (DEs) annual refresher until February 2026, subject to the condition that no adverse safety observations arise. The validity of DE standardisation checks was also similarly extended until February.

In addition, the regulator also permitted IndiGo to conduct simulator training and checks through SFE/SFI (designations for instructors and examiners who conduct simulator training for pilots) from other DGCA-approved ATOs within India as per existing civil aviation rules.

It also allowed type-rated trainer FOIs (flight operations inspectors who are qualified and certified to operate a specific aircraft type, such as the A320 and B737) to conduct the required simulator checks for IndiGo’s flight crew as per DGCA procedures.

The order also permits medically unfit DEs and TRIs (type-rated instructors) who are cleared for non-flying instructional duties to be utilised for simulator training and checks wherever feasible and in line with Civil Aviation Requirement limitations.

The DGCA, in its order, emphasised that these approvals were being granted as a one-time facilitation measure to stabilise operations and would remain valid strictly for the duration and conditions specified.

“IndiGo is required to ensure full adherence to all safety, training and documentation requirements and maintain close coordination with FSD, ASD and other DGCA directorates,” it said.