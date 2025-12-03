DGCA probes IndiGo flight disruption; asks airline to submit reasons, mitigation plans

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions after at least 150 flights were cancelled and several others were delayed at major airports across the country due to what the airline described as "technical glitches and operational issues". The DGCA also said that in November alone, 1,232 IndiGo flights were cancelled.(Reuters)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as its mitigation plans in this regard.

Several airports and numerous services were delayed as IndiGo grappled with significant operational disruptions, mainly due to crew shortage. Apologising for the disruptions, the airline announced that it had initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedule for the next 48 hours to normalise and stabilise operations.

In a statement, the DGCA said that it is currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures, along with the airline, to reduce the number of cancellations and delays to minimise passenger inconvenience.

"IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations," news agency PTI cited the airline's statement.

The DGCA also said that in November alone, 1,232 IndiGo flights were cancelled, adding that 755 of them were cancelled due to restraints under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

FDTL limits the maximum time pilots and flight crews can work to prevent fatigue and ensure safety.

What happened today?

At least 150 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday due to a technical glitch and other operational disruptions at various airports across the country. Around 67 flights were cancelled from Delhi, 14 from Hyderabad on Tuesday and 19 on Wednesday, 42 from Bengaluru, and 32 from Mumbai.

Akasa Air, Air India and SpiceJet were also among those with delayed flights after airlines using the Amadeus software faced an outage in check-in systems globally for around an hour on Tuesday night.

What IndiGo said

IndiGo "sincerely apologised" for the disruptions across its network for the past two days. The airline said it was caused by a range of unforeseen operational challenges, "including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, and increased congestion in the aviation system".

It also cited FDTL as a reason for the cancellations and delays, saying that it had a negative compounding impact on the airline's operations in a way that was not feasible to anticipate.

To contain the disruption and restore stability, IndiGo said that it initiated "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules, adding that these measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours to enable normalisation of its operations.