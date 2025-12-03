38 IndiGo flights cancelled from Delhi airport amid technical glitch, operational issues

Amid technical glitches and operational issues, at least 38 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, officials attributed the cancellations to crew shortage following the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implementation from November 1.(AFP)

More than 70 flights of the airline were cancelled, including 42 flights from Bengaluru due to crew shortage, and 32 from Mumbai, HT reported earlier.

Thousands of passengers were left frustrated over the cancellations and delays at major airports across India. Reportedly, the flight delays were primarily caused by acute crew shortages, along with technical issues, airport congestion, and other operational constraints.

On Wednesday evening, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, "38 IndiGo flights, domestic and international, have been cancelled from 00:00 hrs till now."

FDTL limits the maximum time pilots and flight crews can work to prevent fatigue and ensure safety.

On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry's data showed that IndiGo's On Time Performance (OTP) dropped to 35 per cent at metro airports.

Acknowledging the widespread disruptions, the air carrier issued an official statement and attributed the delays to "operational challenges", including technology issues, airport congestion and other operational requirements.

“We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused. A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the airline has initiated "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules to contain the disruption and restore stability. "These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

Additionally, the airline said that it is offering alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable.

The airline requested customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flightstatus.html before heading to the airports to help minimise passengers' inconvenience.

How many IndiGo flights have been cancelled?

Delhi airport: 38 flights - both domestic and international

38 flights - both domestic and international Hyderabad airport: 14 flights on Tuesday and 19 on Wednesday

14 flights on Tuesday and 19 on Wednesday Bengaluru airport: 42 flights

42 flights Mumbai airport: 32 flights

Additionally, flights of Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet were also among those delayed after airlines using the Amadeus software faced an outage in check-in systems globally for around an hour on Tuesday night.

Air India had reported a "third-party system" disruption at check-ins at various airports, resulting in flight delays. Shortly after, the airline said that the system had been fully restored, affirming that all operations were functioning normally.