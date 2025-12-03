IndiGo cancels 70 flights citing tech issues, airport congestion, operational requirements

IndiGo cancelled at least 70 flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai on Wednesday, citing technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, even as officials attributed the cancellations to crew shortage following the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implementation from November 1. FDTL limits the maximum time pilots and flight crews can work to prevent fatigue and ensure safety. IndiGo said its teams were working to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. (REUTERS)

The civil aviation ministry’s data showed IndiGo’s On Time Performance (OTP) dropped to 35% at metro airports on Tuesday.

IndiGo said its teams were working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. “We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements,” the airline said in a statement. “...we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable.”

The airline requested customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flightstatus.html before heading to the airports to help minimise inconvenience.

An official said IndiGo cancelled 42 flights from Bengaluru due to crew shortage and 32 from Mumbai.

In a post on X, the Delhi airport said some domestic airlines were currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule changes. “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet flights were among those delayed after airlines using Amadeus software faced an outage in check-in systems globally for around an hour on Tuesday night.