Air India says 'third-party system' fully restored after check-in glitch delayed several flights

After a technical glitch due to a 'third-party system' disrupted check-ins at multiple airports and delayed flights of several airlines late on Tuesday, Air India said that the issue was fully resolved, affirming that operations were now normal. Air India said that the issue was fully resolved, affirming that operations were now normal.(PTI/ File photo)

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding,” the airline said in a post on X.

This came after the carrier had earlier said that the disruption had resulted in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India.

“Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers,” the airline had said in a post earlier on social media platform X.

The carrier had further said that the system was getting restored progressively, adding that some flights would continue to experience delays “until the situation fully normalises.”

Air India also requested passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, and reach the airport earlier than usual for their journeys.

Technical glitch at Delhi airport last month

In a similar incident last month, over 400 domestic and international flights were delayed after a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) led to a massive disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The disruption affected major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, and led to longer queues and slower operations. The technical issue was detected in the IP-based AMSS system, following which a review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, Member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues.

The glitch had led to air traffic controllers manually preparing flight plans using available data, a time-consuming process that resulted in flight delays.