New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has proposed sweeping changes to alcohol testing rules that could see pilots lose their licences permanently after just three positive tests, marking the strictest aviation safety overhaul in nearly a decade. DGCA proposes tougher rules on alcohol testing for crew

The draft amendments to Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), released on Friday and open for comment until October 24, eliminate previous leniency for first-time offenders and introduce harsh penalties that escalate rapidly with repeat violations.

Under the proposed rules, even first-time breath-analyser violations would trigger a three-month licence suspension. A second positive test would result in a three-year ban, whilst a third violation would mean permanent licence cancellation.

The regulator has also reserved severe consequences for expatriate pilots, who would face immediate and permanent cancellation of their Foreign Air Transport Approval if caught drinking before or after flights. The approval cannot be reapplied for under the new rules.

Senior aviation personnel, including examiners, instructors and check pilots would lose their training authorisations for three years in addition to standard penalties if found consuming alcohol.

Post-flight testing, previously less punitive, now carries significant consequences. A first positive result would mean one-year licence suspension and action under Schedule VIA of Aircraft Rules 1937, while a second would trigger permanent licence cancellation. Expatriate pilots face FATA cancellation even for first post-flight violations.

The amendments also address procedural gaps. If crew members operate flights without undergoing pre-flight breath-analyser tests, airlines must ensure post-flight examination at the first landing point. Negative results allow continuation of remaining sectors, though incidents must be reported to DGCA.

The DGCA has tightened operational procedures, mandating that all breath-analyser tests be recorded on camera with footage preserved for six months. Airlines must now test at least 40% of student pilots daily at flying training institutes.

Previously available exceptions for VIP operations have been eliminated, requiring all designated flights to follow standard pre-flight testing protocols without post-flight substitutions.

In accident scenarios, airport officials must immediately subject crew members to medical examination for alcohol consumption, with blood and urine samples sent for forensic analysis without delay. When medical centres are unavailable or crew require hospitalisation, samples must be collected at the nearest hospital.

The amendments require airlines to maintain separate testing records for one year and submit monthly violation data to DGCA headquarters by the 10th of each month.

The proposed changes represent the most significant revision to aviation alcohol policies since the Civil Aviation Requirements were first introduced.