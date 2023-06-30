DGCA to audit Go First’s facilities in July

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an audit of Go First’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4-6th focused on safety-related aspects over two months after the airline on May 2 announced it has voluntarily filed for insolvency and stopped the sale of tickets. The airline on May 2 announced it has voluntarily filed for insolvency. (HT PHOTO)

“After a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on 28th June 2023, DGCA has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi,” DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

The airline’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, and chief executive officer Kaushik Khona on Wednesday, gave a detailed presentation to the DGCA on the airline’s revival plan.

DGCA said the audit shall also be focused on continued compliance with the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

DGCA in May issued a show cause notice to the airline before directing it to stop the sale of tickets. It later issued another notice to the cash-strapped airline over the sudden cancellation of flights and failure to continue operations.

An official cited the airline’s revival plan and said Go First aims to resume flight operations with 26 aircraft, including chartered services, with over 150 daily flights.

The airline operated at 29 domestic destinations prior to the grounding, which has now been reduced to 23.

“Jaipur, Lucknow, Kannur, Patna, Varanasi, and Ranchi are not a part of their revival plan. The funds would be sufficient to run the airline for at least a year and a half.”

