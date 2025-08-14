Air India warned by DGCA over Bangalore–London flights violating duration norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to Air India after finding that two of its Bangalore-London flights in May exceeded the permissible 10-hour flight time limit for which the airline did not have a satisfactory reason. DGCA warns AI over flight time violations in two separate flights.(File Photo/REUTERS)

According to Air India, the rostering issue on the two flights arose “due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border related airspace closure”.

“This was corrected immediately after the right interpretation was conveyed to us. Air India remains fully compliant with the rules,” an airline spokesperson said on Wednesday.

DGCA’S letter, dated August 11, said that the airline had, on June 20, been sent a show cause notice asking it to explain the reasons for violating norms.The violations were detected during a spot check, with flights AI133 on May 16 and 17 operating beyond the stipulated duration under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

“The regulator also noted that the airline’s Accountable Manager failed to ensure compliance with the rules outlined in the CAR,” the letter read.

The regulator said that the notice was sent to the airline but DGCA found the response in addressing the lapses “inadequate “. It also warned the accountable manager, Campbell Wilson.

The notice read, “.. .The reply submitted by M/s Air India in response to the Show Cause Notice has been duly examined and found to be unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and deficiencies noted.” “Accordingly, the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. is hereby warned and advised to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with the applicable Civil Aviation requirements.”